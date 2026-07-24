Rs 1 crore fine and 10 years in prison, what will new paper leak law entail? Modi government plans to….

Amidst the NEET paper leak controversy and CJP protests, the Modi government is expected to take a major decision to further tighten the paper leak law at its Union Cabinet meeting today.

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Rs 1 crore fine and 10 years in prison, What will new paper leak law entail? Modi government plans to.... (PTI)

The Modi government is taking a tough stand on the NEET paper leak. Amidst the NEET paper leak controversy and CJP protests, the Modi government is expected to take a major decision to further tighten the paper leak law at its Union Cabinet meeting today. The Narendra Modi government may consider making the law against paper leaks more stringent in today’s Union Cabinet meeting. Its draft will be discussed today, and a stricter paper leak law may be approved. The new paper leak law may include proposals such as long prison sentences, heavy fines, and mandatory time limits for completing trials in cases of organized exam cheating.

Sources say the central government is considering amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the aim of further tightening the law against organized paper leak syndicates operating in various states. These proposals are expected to be discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting, as hinted at in PM Modi’s video message.

Key changes being considered include provisions for more stringent punishment than the current law. The government is considering setting a time limit for completing trials in paper leak cases, possibly of one year or less, to ensure speedy prosecution and swift punishment for those found guilty. The government’s decision comes amid the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak. The CJP, or Cockroach Janata Party, is continuing its protests over the NEET paper leak.

Paper leaks, organised cheating, impersonation and tampering with computer systems used to conduct exams like NEET or JEE have already been criminalised under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, implemented by the Modi government in June 2024.

What will happen in the new law?

The stringent paper leak law provides for a jail term of three to five years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh for those found guilty of paper leaks. Those involved in organized paper leak rackets face a jail term of five to ten years and a fine of at least ₹1 crore.

Sonam Wangchuk was demanding education reforms

Sources say the center now wants a more comprehensive legal framework to dismantle organized paper leak networks with inter-state links and ensure that cases are resolved within a stipulated timeframe. These proposed changes come a day after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government on several demands related to education reforms and competitive examinations.