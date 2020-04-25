New Delhi: Expressing concern over Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday yet again wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with five concrete ideas for redressal amid COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, Gandhi demanded a package to give liquidity and confidence to the MSMEs. Also Read - Coronavirus Will be Destroyed by Acids Present in Stomach, Ramdev Makes Bizarre Claim

"The last five weeks have brought our nation face to face with several challenges. As we continue our fight against Covid-19, I felt it essential to highlight an economic concern that needs immediate attention and intervention. If ignored, this issue has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy", the Congress chief said in the letter to Modi.

She asserted that MSMEs contributed close to one third of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), accounted for almost 50 per cent of exports and employed over 11 crore people. “At this moment, without appropriate support, more than 6.3 crore MSMEs stand on the verge of economic ruin,” her letter read.

Gandhi stated that every single day of the lockdown is costing Rs 30,000 crore to the sector. “Nearly all MSMEs had lost sales orders, seen complete cessation of work, and had revenue negatively impacted. Most worrying of all, 11 crore employees are at the risk of losing jobs as MSMEs struggle to pay wages and salaries”, the Congress interim chief said.

She recommended five steps for the revival of MSMEs