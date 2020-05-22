New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore for cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal and Odisha respectively. The Prime Minister made the announcement after undertaking an aerial survey of areas hit by the extreme severe cyclone. He also held separate review meetings with the Chief Ministers of both the states Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: EU Extends €500,000 as Initial Funding to Help West Bengal, Odisha Fight Back

The Prime Minister also said that Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased persons while those who suffered serious injuries will get Rs 50,000 each. Also Read - PIA Crash: PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives, Wishes Speedy Recovery to Those Injured

In a video message after reviewing the situation in West Bengal, PM Modi said,”I announce an advance assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the state. A detailed survey will be conducted of the damage to agriculture, power and other sectors, besides damage to houses.” Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi Announces Rs 1,000 Crore Interim Relief For West Bengal; Mamata Says We Must Work Together

Large-scale damage to infrastructure, public and private property was reported from North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts.

He also assured that the entire country and the Centre stand with the people of Bengal in these testing times. “The Centre will deploy a team to assess the extent of damage in the state”, the Prime Minister said, after reviewing the situation at an official meeting with Dhankhar, Banerjee and the state’s top officials in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

Later, he conducted an aerial survey in coastal districts of Odisha to take stock of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan. He was accompanied by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi flew in a separate chopper.

For Odisha, PM announced a Rs 500 crore relief package. “Govt of India announces Rs 500 Crore for Odisha, as a measure in advance. Govt will further help Odisha govt and make rest of the arrangements to come out of this crisis, after the complete survey and the formation of a rehabilitation plan”, news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.