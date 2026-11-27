Rs 11 Lakh fine on Blinkit, licences suspended for Zepto and BigBasket: Maharashtra FDA big crackdown on quick-commerce stores

Maharashtra FDA has fined a Blinkit outlet Rs 11 lakh and suspended the licences of Zepto and BigBasket facilities after finding cockroaches, rat-damaged food packets, poor storage conditions and other food safety violations.

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Rs 11 Lakh fine on Blinkit, licences suspended for Zepto and BigBasket: Maharashtra FDA big crackdown on quick-commerce stores (AI/generated)

Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against three major quick-commerce and online grocery companies, Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket, over violations of food safety rules. The regulator has imposed a penalty of Rs 11 lakh on a Blinkit outlet in Amravati and suspended the food licences of a Zepto dark store in Mumbai and a BigBasket warehouse in Navi Mumbai. The action followed inspections that revealed problems related to hygiene, food storage, pest control and other safety requirements.

The latest action is part of a wider effort by the Maharashtra FDA to ensure that food products stored and delivered through online platforms meet safety standards.

Blinkit fined Rs 11 lakh in Amravati

The FDA has imposed a total penalty of Rs 11 lakh on five people associated with Blinkit’s Rathi Nagar outlet in Amravati. Those penalised include the store manager and four directors.

The action was taken after a food safety inspection on July 15, 2025. During the inspection, Food Safety Officer Gore found that the outlet had started selling food products without obtaining the required licence.

The matter was later taken up by the Joint Commissioner’s court in the Amravati division.

The adjudicating officer imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh for running a food business without a licence. Another Rs 1 lakh penalty was imposed for failing to follow the instructions given by the food safety officer.

Under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, every food business operator must obtain a licence or registration before starting operations.

Zepto dark store licence suspended after cockroaches found

In a separate action, the FDA suspended the food licence of Zepto’s dark store on Saki Vihar Road in Sakinaka, Andheri East, Mumbai. The inspection was carried out on November 23 following a complaint. After finding several violations, the department suspended the facility’s licence with immediate effect from November 25.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found live cockroaches in storage areas, on racks and close to food products. The findings pointed to an active pest infestation inside the facility.

Inspectors also found expired and damaged food products stored alongside items meant for sale. Some products were not packed properly, while food items were kept directly on the floor and against walls.

The FDA also raised concerns about the storage of perishable products. Temperatures inside cold and frozen storage rooms were not maintained properly, and the facility did not have complete temperature records.

Other problems included:

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food products were not stored separately.

Food items were kept alongside non-food products.

Dust and cobwebs were found in different areas.

Leakage and waste in open dustbins were reported.

Staff medical records and training documents were incomplete.

Food safety audit records were not properly maintained.

Following the suspension, the facility has been prohibited from storing and selling food products until further orders.

BigBasket warehouse in Navi Mumbai also faces action

The FDA has also suspended the food licence of a BigBasket warehouse operated by Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited in Sector 5, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The facility was inspected on November 21 and received 127 marks out of 196, or around 65 per cent. Officials classified it as non-compliant with food safety requirements.

One of the major concerns was the presence of rats inside the warehouse. Inspectors found that rodents had damaged several packets of edible oil, raising concerns about the safety of stored food products.

The FDA also found that the warehouse did not have enough rat traps or a proper pest-control programme.

Another violation involved the storage and sale of cigarettes alongside food products. This was against a 2018 order issued by the Maharashtra Commissioner of Food Safety.

Officials also found that food products, pet food and non-food items were being stored together. The warehouse did not have some required purchase bills and delivery records.

Further, medical and vaccination certificates were not available for all 34 food handlers working at the facility.

The FDA directed the warehouse to destroy damaged and leaking food stock within 72 hours under official supervision. It also ordered the immediate removal of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Four samples of cardamom were collected for laboratory testing. The concerned batch has been prohibited from sale until the test results are received.

The warehouse operator has also been asked to explain within 15 days why its food licence should not be cancelled. Officials will conduct another inspection after at least 14 days. The licence can be restored only after the reported problems are corrected.

Maharashtra FDA steps up inspections of quick-commerce companies

The latest action comes amid increased scrutiny of food storage and delivery facilities operated by online grocery and quick-commerce companies in Maharashtra.

Earlier in November, the FDA suspended the licences of 105 food business establishments across the state following a special inspection drive conducted on November 4 and 5, ahead of Diwali. The inspection covered food businesses linked to online delivery platforms, as well as restaurants, sweet shops and food manufacturers. Seven establishments were also ordered to stop operations.

The department seized around 39,485 kg of food products worth Rs 1.35 crore during the two-day drive.

In August 2026, the FDA had also suspended the licences of 14 food delivery establishments linked to Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart after inspections found hygiene and food safety problems.