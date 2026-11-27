Rs 2 cr bed, Rs 11 lakh chandelier, Rs 30-lakh TV unit: Kejriwal’s Rs 58.83 crore ‘Sheesh Mahal’ open to public

The Delhi government opened former CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, to visitors on Friday. A board outside the bungalow displayed a total expenditure of Rs 58.83 crore, while the interiors featured price details of furniture, electronic appliances and decorative items.

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The Delhi government on Friday opened the official residence of former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for public visits. The property, popularly called ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the BJP, has been at the centre of a political row over the amount spent on its renovation and interiors. As part of the public display, the government has put up a board outside the residence showing the total expenditure as Rs 58,83,66,314 (around Rs 58.83 crore). Visitors can also see the prices of several items used inside the house, including furniture, electronic appliances and decorative pieces.

The bungalow, located at 6 Flagstaff Road in Delhi, served as Kejriwal’s official residence from 2015 to 2024. He moved out of the property in October 2024 after resigning as Chief Minister. The BJP has repeatedly questioned the expenses incurred on its renovation, particularly the money spent on expensive furniture, imported materials and other facilities.

During Friday’s media visit, several costly items inside the house were highlighted. These included a chandelier worth Rs 11.56 lakh, a two-seater sofa priced at Rs 5.47 lakh and a television unit costing around Rs 30 lakh. The property also reportedly has multiple OLED televisions, a jacuzzi, a sauna and several air conditioners. It reportedly also has automated doors and windows, Rs 95 lakh kitchen set up and over 50 air conditioners installed and nearly Rs 2 crore double bed among other household items.

Addressing a media briefing, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative was intended to bring transparency and make people aware of the expenditure incurred on the property.

“The purpose of opening Sheesh Mahal today is to show the public where their money has been spent. It is important for people to know how taxpayers’ money is being utilised. The person who once claimed that he would neither take a car nor a bungalow and wanted the government to arrange a modest two-room house had an initial project budget of Rs 8 crore, which eventually crossed Rs 58 crore,” he said.

What did the CAG report say about the renovation?

The controversy over the bungalow gained further attention after a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was presented in the Delhi Assembly in March 2026. According to the audit report, the renovation work was completed at a cost of Rs 33.66 crore, against the original estimated amount of Rs 7.91 crore. This was around 342 per cent higher than the initial estimate.

The report also pointed out that Rs 18.88 crore was spent on items involving better specifications, artistic work, antique features and decorative installations. It further flagged certain irregularities related to additional accommodation and changes made to the property.

When will the public be allowed to visit Sheesh Mahal?

The Delhi government has indicated that the bungalow will be opened for public visits after the media tour. According to reports, the government is considering an entry fee of around Rs 20, while senior citizens and college students may be allowed to enter free of charge.

An online ticket-booking system is also being considered to manage visitors. The government has said that the property will remain open for public viewing for a limited period.

AAP reacts to Sheesh Mahal controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the government’s decision to showcase the bungalow, questioning its priorities. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of trying to divert public attention from the pollution in the Yamuna. He also raised questions over the deaths of thousands of fish in the river and demanded answers from the government.