Rs 25 to be paid for home delivery of LPG cylinders: A must-know for THESE customers

It is worth noting that petroleum companies review prices every month, and rates may vary across different states due to local levies such as Value Added Tax (VAT).

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New Delhi: The conflict between the US and Iran has impacted LPG supplies. This is causing difficulties globally, including in India. In India, while the government has directed petroleum companies to maintain adequate reserves of LPG cylinders, gas prices are also being hiked. In line with this trend, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders and the smaller 5-kilogram cylinders have been raised once again. Regarding the 5-kilogram cylinder, there are several details that remain unknown to most people. For instance, an additional fee must be paid for the home delivery of this specific cylinder.

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What is the Delivery Charge?

According to the Indian Oil website, customers can avail of the home delivery service for refills of the ‘Chhotu’ gas cylinder through designated ‘Points of Sale.’ However, for this service, they are required to pay an additional delivery fee of Rs 25 per refill. Customers can purchase the ‘Chhotu’ cylinder from any authorized Indane gas distributor, Indian Oil retail outlet, or select grocery stores and supermarkets. Refilling of the cylinder can also be done at any authorized Point of Sale or distributor across the country.

A key feature of this cylinder is that it does not require an address proof for purchase; a connection can be obtained solely on the basis of an identity card. It is worth noting that if a customer purchases a cylinder from a Point of Sale and subsequently wishes to return it, the company refunds a fixed amount of Rs 500 per cylinder, regardless of how long the cylinder has been in use.

Prices Hiked by Rs 11

On June 1st, prices were hiked for both commercial LPG cylinders and the smaller 5-kilogram cylinders. The price of the 5-kilogram gas cylinder has increased by Rs 11, bringing the cost to Rs 821.50. Additionally, the price of the 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 42; in Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 3,113.50, up from the previous rate of Rs 3,071.50. Prior to this, on May 1st, a massive hike of Rs 993 had been implemented on the prices of commercial gas cylinders. However, providing relief to domestic consumers, the price of the 14.2-kilogram LPG cylinder has been kept stable at Rs 913. The price was last hiked by Rs 60 in early March.

It is worth noting that petroleum companies review prices every month, and rates may vary across different states due to local levies such as Value Added Tax (VAT).

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What Does The Company Say?

According to Indian Oil, the ‘Chhotu’ cylinder has been introduced with a focus on residents of urban and semi-urban areas—specifically those who frequently live in rented accommodation or who do not possess proof of a local address.