Rs 2500 monthly aid for women, but can’t spend on liquor, tobacco or online gambling: All about Delhi government’s scheme

The Delhi government plans to ban women receiving Delhi Lakshmi Yojana funds from spending the money on alcohol, tobacco or online gambling.

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Rs 2500 monthly aid for women, but can’t spend on liquor, tobacco or online gambling: All about Delhi government’s scheme | Image: X

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: If you are a beneficiary of the Delhi government’s newly approved Lakshmi Yojana and are spending the financial assistance to buy liquor, tobacco products or access online gambling services, you will be barred. The Delhi government is mulling banning beneficiaries by introducing spending restrictions through a ‘negative list’, officials familiar with the proposal told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

Under Delhi Lakshmi scheme, female beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,500 every month. The state government will deposit Rs 1,500 into the recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) of the beneficiaries. Rs 1,000 will be credited to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet.

The financial assistance, provided by the Delhi government, in the Digital Rupee wallet can only be spent on approved goods and services. However, if an individual purchase items included in the negative list will be blocked by the government, HT reported, citing two officials.

“The negative list includes liquor, paan, gutka, cigarettes, bidis and other intoxicants. Beneficiaries will also not be able to use the Digital Rupee wallet for online gaming and gambling,” HT quoted an official.

As pe the given guidelines, the government has imposed spending restrictions in order to ensure that the provided funds are used for essential household expenses and welfare-oriented purposes.

Delhi Laxmi Yojana Restrictions

Two officials, familiar with developments, said that enforcing all the restrictions may prove challenging.

“Since all liquor vends in Delhi are government-run, we can disable the use of the Lakshmi Yojana wallet at those outlets. The larger challenge is restricting expenditure on other items and services included in the negative list. We are still working out those details,” another official told HT.

The Digital Rupee

It is to be noted that the e Rs is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and functions as an electronic currency, allowing users to make digital payments.

Notably, the scheme was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this week, earmarking Rs 5,110 crore in the 2026-27 Budget. Over 1.7 million women are expected to benefit.

‘Beneficiaries Will Have Two Options’: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the women beneficiaries will be provided with two options. They can choose between the RD/FD and CBDC model or to have the entire Rs 2,500 deposited into a recurring or fixed deposit account.

Those between the age group of 21 and 60 years with an annual family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Women already receiving financial assistance or pensions under any government scheme will be excluded.