New Delhi: Addressing the nation on Independence Day in the national capital on Thursday, PM Modi announced ‘Jal Jivan’ mission to make drinking water available to all households. He said the government had earmarked Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the mission in her maiden budget speech on July 5. The mission aims at providing safe drinking water to all parts of the country by 2024.

PM Modi also reminded the nation how his government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, which will look at the management of water resources and drinking water supply in a holistic manner.

The Ministry, formed by integrated other existing Ministries of Water Resources and Drinking water and sanitation, is working with state governments to ensure Har Ghar Jal to all rural households by 2024.

PM Modi said he wanted everyone to pitch in and that Jal Jivan Mission should not end up as just another government scheme but become a people’s movement like the Swachh Bharat Mission.