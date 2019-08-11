New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Sunday attached a Rs 300-crore Bungalow in Delhi and Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) worth USD 40 billion as part of its probe under anti-benami law against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. This is the second such I-T action against Ratul Puri, who is being probed on money laundering charges in relation to the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case.

Officials said that the bungalow is located at 27A, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, in the Lutyens Delhi zone, and is in the name of a firm of the Moser Baer group, owned and promoted by Ratul Puri’s father Deepak Puri.

The assets, including an FDI amount of USD 40 million, have been provisionally attached under the anti-benami law and is related to the case against Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri, they said.

The development comes a day after denied his involvement in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and called the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) by Delhi Court against him as ‘unfortunate’

While seeking NBW, the Enforcement Directorate in the court, had said that if not arrested, Puri may compromise investigation in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica’s British subsidiary AgustaWestland. The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.

(With agency inputs)