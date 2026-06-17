Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked by Gurugram Police under IT Act and BNS

Gurugram Police has registered a case against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW)

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Cyber police to examine Pranit More’s viral stand-up videos (PC: Twitter)

Rs 370 biryani controversy: Days after the viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ comment made by web developer Himanshu Jangra at Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show, Gurugram Police has registered a case against them, acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW). The FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the news agency ANI, the FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked by Gurugram Police under IT Act and BNS

It is to be noted that the police have issued notices to both accused, directing them to join the investigation. In fact, separate notices have been sent to social media platforms seeking the removal of the video. According to the Gurugram Police, the viral case relates to an objectionable video that was being circulated across social media platforms. The video concerned the dignity and respect of women.

Authorities stated the action was taken after receiving a complaint from the NCW and taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. Authorities also confirmed that legal requests have been sent to social media platforms to prevent further circulation of the content, news agency ANI reported. The investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram. Police said strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of activities that violate the dignity and honour of women.

The controversy began on June 14 when a short clip began circulating on Instagram. In the viral clip, Jangra could be heard speaking about his dating story during the show, where he allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. Later, issuing a clarification, he stated, “Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main… haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha… but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par,” he said. (The story I told there, the girl I was talking about… yes, I did date a girl. But sir, what I said there was not completely true. I had improvised that story and told it there.)Jangra also apologised for his remarks, and said, “Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai.” (I admit that I used some inappropriate words. I would like to apologise for that. What I said was presented only for entertainment purposes. I did not have any such intention or mindset.) Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job.

More had also issued a public apology over the incident. In a video shared on Instagram on June 13, the comedian said, “I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away.”