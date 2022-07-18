New Delhi: With the tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, MPs and MLAs across the country are casting their vote in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies to elect the 15th President of India. It has been said that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has an edge over Opposition Yashwant Sinha as her vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds following the support of regional parties. If this happens, she would become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.Also Read - How President of India is Elected? Watch Video To Find Out Process

The position of the president comes with a lot of perks and privileges. Let's take a look at the president's eligibility, salary and a list of perks he/she gets during their tenure.

Perks/Powers of The President Of India

He/she gets a salary of Rs 5 lakh per month.

Other allowances including free medical, housing and treatment facilities (whole life) are provided.

The President of India and his/her spouse can travel to anyplace in the world free of cost.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president’s official residence, is the largest Presidential palace in the world.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum, Hyderabad and Retreat Building at Chharabra, Shimla are the official Retreat Residences of the president of India.

He gets custom-built heavily armoured Mercedes Benz S600 (W221).

He has power to declare war or conclude peace, on the advice of the Union Council of Ministers headed by the PM.

All important treaties and contracts are made in the president’s name.

Protection Given To President of India

Following protection is given to the President of India-

He/she is not answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office or for any act done or purporting to be done by him in the exercise and performance of those powers and duties. Provided that his conduct may be brought under review by any court, tribunal or body appointed or designated by either House of Parliament for the investigation of a charge under Article 61. No criminal proceedings whatsoever can be instituted or continued against him/her in any court during their tenure. No process for arrest or imprisonment shall issue from any court during their tenure. No civil proceedings in which relief is claimed against him can be instituted during his term of office in any court in respect of any act done or purporting to be done by him in his personal capacity whether before or after he entered upon his office as President until the expiration of two months next after notice in writing has been delivered to him.

Eligibility Of President of India

Must be a citizen of India

Must have completed 35 years of age

Must be eligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha

Should not be holding any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

How President of India is Elected?

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.

A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections. The total value of votes is 10,86,431, of which votes of MLAs are 5,43,231 and MPs are 5,43,200.