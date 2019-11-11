New Delhi: The Union Railway Ministry on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5000 to 13 passengers who suffered grievous injuries after two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad.

The incident took place after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed. Although no casualties were reported, 13 people were left wounded, including a driver who was trapped in his badly mangled cabin for a couple of hours.

Luckily, the driver was provided with oxygen and other life-saving medical aid during the rescue operation, South Central Railway officials said adding he has suffered severe leg injuries.

A high-level inquiry has been launched after receiving orders from the Commission of Railway Safety. Commissioner Railway Safety, Southern Central Circle Secunderabad Ram Kripal will conduct the inquiry. Member(Traction), Additional Member (Signal & Telecom) & Erode Safety Railway Board will visit the site, ANI reported.’

Reports claimed that he mishap took place due to a fault in the signal. Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital. Of the total 10 injured, two have been discharged and others are undergoing treatment.

Several trains were cancelled as services in Kacheguda and Falaknuma section were adversely affected.

In a Twitter post earlier today, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goel asserted that he had directed the relevant authorities to offer all possible assistance.

“Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring. Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site,” Goyal tweeted.