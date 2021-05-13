Bhopal: As Madhya Pradesh battles the deadly second COVID-19 wave, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced Rs 5000 per month pension for children who have lost their parents/guardians during such distressing times. Further, the government will also take care of their education and provide them with free ration. Also Read - Black Fungus Kills 2 In Madhya Pradesh, 13 More Infections Detected in Indore | Details Here

“We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We’ll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced.

“We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work,” he added.

Coronavirus cases in MP

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 8,970 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department said. A total of 10,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state’s recovery count to 5,83,595, it said.

With 1,597 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 1,31,707, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,08,546 with 1,304 new cases. Indore reported seven deaths, taking the toll to 1,227, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose to 817 after five people succumbed to the virus, the officials said.