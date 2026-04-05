Home

News

Rs 630 crore Gurugram Land Scam: What is this case all about? FIR registered against Experion Developers

Rs 630 crore Gurugram Land Scam: What is this case all about? FIR registered against Experion Developers

Experion allegedly bought a Rs 58 crore loan from Blackstone at a price of approximately Rs 25 crore.

The Zee News report has again created a significant impact. Experion Developers and Experion Capital, two of the prominent real estate development companies in India, are facing legal action for fraud and other deceptive practices. The Delhi Police Economic Offenses Wing has registered an FIR against these developers after the Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint relating to a fraudulent transaction involving land valued at approximately Rs 630 crores in Gurugram. The investigation not only uncovered various financial misconduct but also an ongoing scheme to violate bankruptcy law.

The investigation was initiated by a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and follows a Zee News report that reported alleged irregularities in the case. The investigation focuses on allegations of loan manipulation, creditor vote control, and misuse of the insolvency process to acquire prime land at a significantly reduced value. But what is the exact case? What is the latest development in this case? To know more, read the detailed story here.

At the center of this entire controversy is a valuable real estate parcel in Sector-62, Gurugram. The allegations claim that the company that purchased the land, Experion Developers, used sophisticated methods to gain control over the property while bypassing any government oversight.

Originally, the land in question was purchased by a real estate company called Dignity Buildcon, which borrowed approximately Rs 992 crores from six financial institutions to purchase the property. Standard Chartered Bank and Blackstone are among the six financial institutions. When the company failed to repay the debt and entered bankruptcy proceedings, the real corruption began.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to the ED’s probe, the Experion Group created an intricate plan to take control of assets worth Rs 630 crore for just Rs 332 crore rather than performing a direct purchase of the target company. In doing so, the ED probe revealed that the Group used its very own company, “Experion Capital”, to enable the Experion Group to strategically take control of the Committee of Creditors (CoC). According to the reports, Experion Capital purchased a Rs 494 crore loan from Standard Chartered Bank for Rs 160 crore, at a 70 per cent discount, securing 50% of the voting rights in the process.

Experion allegedly bought a Rs 58 crore loan from Blackstone at a price of approximately Rs 25 crore, which enabled Experion to increase its total voting rights on the CoC by 10%. The law does not permit a corporation to act as the purchaser as well as a member of the CoC. As a result, Experion ultimately gained 95% of the total voting rights in the CoC, thus co-approving the affiliate company’s “resolution plan.” This means that Experion held both the purchasing power and the power of determining the sale price. Experion acquired all of these loans specifically for obtaining control of the CoC, because the CoC determines who the bankrupt company will be sold to.

Alok Dhir, a prominent corporate lawyer and the promoter of Alchemist ARC, has been implicated by the ED as having played a large part in the scheme. As per the ED, a representative of Alchemist ARC was allegedly forced into voting in favour of Experion Capital. Dhir allegedly used his legal knowledge to acquire and manipulate distressed loans through his own firms.

The seriousness of the scam can be gauged from the fact that the 9.32-acre parcel of land that is at the centre of the scheme had already been confiscated by the ED in connection to the Religare Finvest scam. It is alleged that the Experion Group has fraudulently concealed this very important information from the Tribunal and attempted to illegally claim ownership of this land.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.