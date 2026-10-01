Rs 7,000 flood relief to be transferred to Bihar families in October; Check eligibility

Samrat Choudhary carried out an aerial survey of flood-hit areas last Wednesday and visited a relief camp in Bairiya block of West Champaran. During his visit, he served food to people at a community kitchen and spoke with flood-affected families about their difficulties. He later reviewed the situation with officials and discussed arrangements for distributing relief funds to the affected families.

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Bihar government is set to send Rs 7,000 each to citizens' accounts in October. File image

Bihar continues to grapple with the devastating impact of floods, leaving thousands facing hardship. Although the government has been providing relief and assistance, a permanent solution to the state’s decades-old flood problem remains unresolved.

Now, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has been personally visiting flood-affected areas. During his visit to West Champaran, he personally visited a relief camp and served food to the victims. He instructed officials to transfer Rs 7,000 in assistance to each affected person’s account.

The floods have left people across Bihar struggling, with children, elderly people and women forced to stay in relief camps or under the open sky. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has announced a relief payment of Rs 7,000 for each affected person.

CM Samrat Choudhary spoke to flood victims, officials

Samrat Choudhary carried out an aerial survey of flood-hit areas last Wednesday and visited a relief camp in Bairiya block of West Champaran. During his visit, he served food to people at a community kitchen and spoke with flood-affected families about their difficulties. He later reviewed the situation with officials and discussed arrangements for distributing relief funds to the affected families.

Also Read | Bihar Floods: Ganga crosses danger mark as river swells, flood alert issued, several districts face inundation risk

When will you receive the Rs 7,000?

The report said the relief amount will be transferred directly to flood-affected families through DBT on October 9, ensuring they receive the assistance before Durga Puja. Earlier, on September 15, Rs 579.23 crore was transferred to 8,27,472 flood-affected families across the state.

The Chief Minister has also directed that community kitchens continue to operate in affected areas until the situation returns to normal. He has also directed officials to ensure adequate supplies of dry rations and other essential items are provided to flood victims.

Tension amid Chaudhary’s visit

Tension prevailed during Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s visit to flood-hit West Champaran on Tuesday when affected residents raised slogans against local MPs and MLAs at a relief camp in Bathna under Bairia block.

Also Read | September 28 IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal as impact of Cyclone Arnab continues

During his interaction with flood victims at the camp, several residents began raising slogans against local leaders, including the area’s MP and MLA. The protesters also expressed dissatisfaction with relief arrangements and levelled allegations about the role of their elected representatives in addressing the crisis.

As the atmosphere became increasingly charged, security personnel strengthened arrangements around Choudhary. Amid the growing unrest, he left the relief camp.

The protests came against the backdrop of a worsening flood situation in several parts of West Champaran, where rising water levels in the Gandak River have affected low-lying areas and disrupted normal life.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in West Champaran has intensified following a sharp rise in the Gandak River. The river reached an all-time high of 91.25 metres at the Bagaha gauge, surpassing the previous peak level of 90.90 metres recorded in 2024 by 0.35 metres.