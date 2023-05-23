Home

Rs 8 Lakh In Rs 2000 Notes Offered By Anonymous Devotee At Kangra’s Jawalaji Temple

New Delhi: Whatever the faith and whatever the place of worship, devotees who go there willingly and with full reverence and faith give some amount of money to the authorities as an offering or just leave it at some place from where the needy can take it. People contribute different amounts depending on their budget.

However, on May 21 when the authorities of the Jawalaji Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh counted the offerings they were in for a surprise as they found four bundles of 100 currency notes each of Rs 2,000 denomination in the donation box. The amount of money totaled Rs 8 lakh. This also implied that these bundles were given by a single person.

This would not have made news if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not announced the gradual withdrawal of the Rs 2000 currency notes.

Now given that people across the country are getting their Rs 2000 exchanged at banks, this has come across as a unique way of depositing the high-value note.

Kapil Sharma, the priest and a member of the Jwalaji Temple Trust, said that the offering was made on May 20. When the temple authorities counted the offerings on May 21, they found four bundles of 100 notes of Rs 2,000 each. The devotee, who made the donation, remains anonymous, says an HT report.

The rest of the cash offerings were in smaller denominations.

Jawala Ji temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of India and Jawala Ji Temple is one of the highly venerated Shakti Temples in India situated in the lap of Shivalik range of Kangra valley.

