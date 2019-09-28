New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal Sharma said if Pakistan is angry with the RSS, then it means it’s angry with India as RSS and India are synonyms.

“RSS is only in India. We don’t have any branches anywhere in the world… We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one,” he added.

#WATCH RSS leader Dr Krishna Gopal Sharma says, “RSS is only in India. We don’t have any branches anywhere in world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS & India are synonyms now. We also wanted the world to see India & RSS as one.” pic.twitter.com/uuYHdPF71B — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

The comments came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took a swipe at the RSS and mentioned its name at the international platform of the UNGA to explain the flaw of Modi politics in India.

“PM Modi’s whole life is RSS, which is inspired by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini. RSS believes is the ethnic cleansing of Muslims. RSS goons butchered hundreds of Muslims. This is arrogance. This makes people do cruel things. Something PM Modi has done. Arrogance has blinded PM Modi.”

Terming the RSS-BJP combine as “fascist” and “Hindu Supremacist”, Imran Khan said, “The previous Congress home minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress has stirred a row as Congress leader Manak Agarwal said that the bachelor status of RSS leaders was at the root of scandals like the honeytrap case, which has recently surfaced. Twelve bureaucrats, eight former ministers of Madhya Pradesh are allegedly associated with the scam in which dozen of college girls used to seduce the powerful of the MP government.