RSS, BJP Threatening Foundation Of Your Beliefs; ZPM, MNF Instruments To Enter State: Rahul Gandhi In Aizawl

Asserting that the Congress helped lay the foundation of the country and that the grand old party has a record of defending that foundation, he accused the BJP of attempting to capture the entire institutional framework of the nation.

Aizawl: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and its ideological parent RSS and said that both the parties ZPM (Zoram People’s Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for them to enter the state (Mizoram). He said that RSS believes that India should be governed by a single ideology and organisation, which we are precisely opposing. “We believe in decentralisation whereas the BJP believes that all decisions should be taken in Delhi.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India and the BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur. He said that Congress will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram.

Rahul Gandhi says, ” Both the parties ZPM (Zoram People’s Movement) and MNF (Mizo National Front) are instruments for BJP and RSS to enter the state (Mizoram). Congress party can never be an instrument to enter (state) because we are ideologically completely against the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the opposition INDIA alliance represents 60 per cent of the country, more than the BJP does. Gandhi said the opposition alliance will defend the “idea of India” by protecting its values, constitutional framework and freedom of people irrespective of religion or culture to express themselves and live in harmony.

His remarks came when the Congress released the list of 39 candidates for the 40 member Mizoram assembly election scheduled on November 7.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mizoram on a two-day visit and held a padyatra in the state The Congress has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur where the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 this year.

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST). Moreover, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls.

Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

