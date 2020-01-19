New Delhi: Indian constitution should be the only power centre, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. “When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it doesn’t mean that we want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste. We don’t want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it,” he said.

“Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is this country belongs to us. We are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva,” he said.

Recently, a 16-page PDF file named ‘Naya Bharatiya Samvidhan’ was being circulated on social media with a photo of Mohan Bhagwat on it. Two FIRs were registered. The RSS has dissociated itself from the document, terming it an attempt to malign its image. “We had given applications for the registration of FIRs at the Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj police stations against the message having a picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatji,” RSS Awadh prant sah prachar pramukh Diwakar told PTI.