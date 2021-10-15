Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat sparked a fresh row by making several controversial comments at his annual Vijaya Dashami address, which is considered the most important event of the year for the organisation. In this address on Friday, Bhagwat expressed concern over the “population imbalance” in the country, saying that India’s population policy should be reconsidered.Also Read - UP: Man Arrested For ''Objectionable'' Comments About RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

“In the present circumstances, news of persecution of native Hindus, growing criminalisation and mounting pressure on them to escape their areas where imbalanced population growth has surfaced,” the RSS chief said. Also Read - Don't Get Trapped in Cycle of Fear that Islam is in Danger in India: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

“The violence that broke out following the elections of West Bengal and the pitiable condition of the Hindu people there can also be attributed to the appeasement of barbarous elements by the government and population imbalance,” Bhagwat said. Also Read - Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Accounts of Mohan Bhagwat, Other RSS Functionaries; Restores Later

“Therefore, a policy that is applicable to all groups in the same fashion is imperative. All of us need to inculcate the habit of considering the collective national interest above everything while coming out of attractive cobweb of milking the parochial group interests,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria slammed Bhagwat for his comments, saying that the RSS chief does not want to pay attention to real problems like hunger, unemployment and poverty.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s statement on “population imbalance”, Bhadoria said, “Mohan Bhagwat ji does not want to pay attention to the real problems. The real problems of the country are hunger, unemployment, poverty and malnutrition, health and education. He is ignoring them and focusing on other things.”

“This India is becoming an unequal India. The BJP government should pay attention to this and the Sangh should also pay attention to this,” he added.

Further, the Sangh president also said that there is no control over the content shown on OTT platforms.

#WATCH | "…There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising…how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities…All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/PLELLPExdL — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

“At present unregulated broadcasts of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone’s indiscriminate consumption,” Bhagwat stated.

“In the backdrop of the pandemic online education was to be introduced. School-going children are hooked to mobile phones as a rule. In the absence of prudence and a regulatory framework, it will become difficult to predict in which way and to what extent will this emerging phenomenon of contact with fair and unfair means sweep our society,” he said.

“It is well-known to what extent anti-national forces wish to use these means. Therefore, the government must make efforts to regulate these affairs soon,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)