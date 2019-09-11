New Delhi: A six-year-old boy died and his grandfather was injured after car in the convoy of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday hit their bike in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The collision happened on Harsoli Mundawar Road. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) president was on his way to Behror after returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident took place. At least eight to ten cars were present in the convoy.

The injured was identified as local sarpanch Chetram Yadav. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Yadav’s grandson was, however, killed on spot in the accident.

Sub-inspector of Mandawar police station Ramswaroop Bairwa said, “One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving six-year-old Sachin dead and his grandfather injured.”

The Sub-inspector added that the car involved will be seized. “An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the car on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number,” Bairwa said, adding that investigations are underway.

Bhagwat was in Alwar on a three-day visit to attend an RSS coordination meeting in Pushkar. More than 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliates were present at the coordination meeting, the first after Lok Sabha polls this year.

Earlier in May, a car in Bhagwat’s convoy overturned after it lost control as it tried to avoid a cow standing in the middle of the road in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. A CISF officer was injured in the accident.