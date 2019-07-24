New Delhi: AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) leader and brother of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Tuesday breathed fire while speaking of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a public event.

He said, “RSS wale humara baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakte. Duniya ussi ko darati hai jo darta hai, duniya ussi se darti hai jo darana janta hai. Akbaruddin Owaisi se nafrat kyun hai? ’15 minute’ aisa zarb (blow) hai jo abhi bhi nahi bhar saka (RSS cannot even hurt a hair on our head. World only scares those who are easily scared, and the world is scared of those who know how to scare… Why do you hate Akbaruddin Owaisi?… They still tremble thinking of my ’15 minute’ remark…”)

This ’15 minute’ refers to Owaisi’s 2012 controversial statement, (for which he was also taken to the court), wherein he had said that Muslims would only need 15 minutes without police intervention to show 100 crore Hindus what they are capable of.

Viral videos of Owaisi’s hate speech showed him saying. “Remove police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus.”

Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.