Nagpur: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and first spokesperson of the organization, Madhav Govind Vaidya passed away here on Saturday afternoon. He was 97. Also Read - Man, Who Befriended Girl on Instagram, Kills Her Brother, Grandmother; Commits Suicide Later

Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm. “He had contracted coronavirus but recovered from the infection,” Vishnu Vaidya said, adding that his health deteriorated suddenly on Friday. Also Read - On Cam: Traffic Cop Dragged On Car Bonnet in Nagpur, Driver Arrested | WATCH

His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday. Also Read - Fraudster Siphons Off Rs 9 lakh From Man's Bank Account as Teen Downloads App on Father's Phone

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya in a tweet said, “Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for nine decades.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of MG Vaidya.

“My humble tribute to Baburao Vaidya. Baburao was fortunate enough to work with all Sarsanghchalak. It was a firm belief that Baburaoji would be a centenarian, but destiny had something different in mind. It is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Peace,” Gadkari said.

MG Vaidya was an ace journalist, ex MLC, Sanskrit scholar and first official spokesperson of RSS.

(With agency inputs)