New Delhi: Dalit activist and the great-grandson of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajaratna Ambedkar on Sunday targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it a ‘terrorist organisation’ and remarked, quoting an alleged comment by BJP MP Pragya Thakur, that it once provided arms and ammunition to the Indian Army, wondering how it was able to do so.

The controversial comment was made at a rally in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “You must have seen the video of a speech I gave in Pakistan. There I called it a terrorist organisation. It should be banned, I have evidence against it.”

“A sadhvi sits next to the Prime Minister and says when the Indian Army exhausted its arms and ammunition, the RSS provided them with that. How did the RSS get that arms and ammunition?,” he said, referring to the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal.

“A house from where arms and ammunition are recovered, will that house or men from that house not be called terrorist? An organisation that has these many arms and ammunition, is it not a terrorist group? RSS people are being arrested for involvement in acts of terror. Such organisations should be banned,” he further said.

Pragya Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has been in the news a series of controversial comments and was last November fired from Parliament’s Consultative Committee on Defence, within just eight days of being appointed to it, after her inclusion on the panel triggered a major row.

In February 2018, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had remarked that the organisation had the ability to prepare an ‘army’ to fight for the country within three days, should the need arise. The comment, however, triggered a massive controversy, with the organisation later clarifying that Bhagwat’s remarks were ‘taken out of context.’