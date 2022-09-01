New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Thursday announced that it will hold its annual key coordination meeting on September 10 in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The national-level meeting will see RSS-inspired organisations taking part in the event. Education, economy, national security and other issues are likely to be main discussion point at the RSS meeting in Raipur.Also Read - No Need to Find a 'Shivling' in Every Mosque And Start a New Dispute Every Day: Mohan Bhagwat

“These organisations which are quite active and work on issues related to education, intelligentsia, economy, Sewa and national security etc would discuss the related activities and issues,” a statement by RSS said.

RSS meeting in Raipur – Top points

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, office bearer Dattatreya Hosabale, all five sah sarkaryavahs and other key functionaries of Sangh will participate in annual meeting in Raipur.

National security, economy, education are some of the topics that are likely to be discussed at the RSS meet.

The meeting would also discuss coordinated activities related to environment, family (parivar prabodhan) and samajik samrasta. The RSS coordinates with swayamsevaks active in these organisations would also be discussed, the organisation said in its statement.

Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the organisation is working to “awaken and unify society” to enable it to emerge as a “model society” for the world.

Mohan Bhagwant also underlined the need to prioritize “us” above “my and mine” while doing welfare work, adding that doing so will help the people “evolve as a society”.

The remarks of the RSS chief came while addressing a discussion programme organised by the Delhi unit of the organisation.

Brief: Every year, RSS holds a national-level key coordination meet. This year, the Mohan Bhagwat-led RSS will hold its annual coordination meet in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on September 10.