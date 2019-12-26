New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday stoked controversy after he said that the Sangh regards the 130 crore people of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat made the comment at Sharoornagar Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, where he was the chief guest at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’.

Bhagwat went on to say, ”Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus.”

Saying that the country is Hindutvavadi by tradition, he said, “The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in the worship of any, is a Hindu…In this regard, for Sangh, all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society.”

He also suggested that the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a ‘Hindu way’ to unite the nation.

Bhagwat said Sanghis do not look for power and empires but, they wish the unity and victory of the world. RSS accepts one and all thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment, he said.

Bhagwat further recalled the British era and their divide-and-rule policy and quoted Rabindranath Tagore who emphasised on unity between Hindus and Muslims.