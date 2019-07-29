New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to open an Army School next year in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. Reports claimed that the ‘Sainik’ school, under Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will train children for the Indian armed forces along with the regular curriculum.

Choudhary Rajpal Singh, a former soldier has reportedly donated his eight-hectare land for the construction of the school as he does not have any heir to his land.

The school will have students from Class VI to Class XII and the session will begin from April, 2020. It has been said that children of martyrs will get 56 seats under a reservation scheme.

The residential school will be named after former RSS sarsangchalak Rajendra Singh, alias Rajju Bhaiya, who hailed from Bulandshahr’s Banail village. It will be operated by the RSS’ education wing Vidya Bharti, a report published in a leading daily said.

“This is an experiment we are doing for the first time in the country and the model can be replicated to other places in future,” Economic Times quoted Ajay Goyal, regional convener of West UP and Uttarakhand for the Vidya Bharti Uchha Shiksha Sansthan as saying.