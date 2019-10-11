New Delhi: The West Bengal Police on Thursday ruled out any political link to the gruesome murder of a primary school teacher, his pregnant wife and son in Murshidabad district’s Jiyaganj. The 40-year-old teacher, identified as Bandhuprakash Pal, was reportedly a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Attributing the murder, prima facie, to ‘personal vendetta,’ the police said that there was no political angle to the murder. They further said that two people had been detained for questioning.

According to the police, there was no sign of forced entry into the house, which, for now, indicates that the accused was known to the deceased family and was allowed to enter the house. However, they also cautioned that it was too early to say anything and the victims’ families, too, were being questioned.

The teacher’s family, meanwhile, has demanded a CID probe into the case.

Expressing shock over the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, said that the incident was a serious reflection on law and order situation in the state. He said that there was no response from the state machinery and added that he had sought a report from the concerned authorities.

According to the police, Bandhuprakash Pal, his 30-year-old wife Beauty and six-year-old son Angan had moved to the locality two years ago.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the ruling TMC. While the former has accused the state government of inaction, the latter has accused the saffron party of politicising the murder.