New Delhi: In a suspected case of political violence in West Bengal, an RSS worker was on Monday shot at by unidentified assailants in Masjid Talab area in Kolkata. The worker, identified as Bir Bahadur Singh, was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

West Bengal: Bir Bahadur Singh, an RSS worker and BJP supporter was shot at by unidentified assailants near Masjid Talab area under Garden Reach Police Station in Kolkata, earlier today. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police are investigating the case. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

According to police, the RSS worker was attacked at around 10 AM. He was on his way to teach at a local school when the incident took place. The police further said that they have started an investigation into the case.

The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the attack. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh tweeted: “In West Bengal, Hindus and Hindutva organisations are at risk and breathe everyday at the mercy of God. So we pray for the speedy recovery of RSS Swayamsewak Bir Bahadur Singh who was shot at by miscreants in Metiabruz.”

The TMC, however, has denied any involvement into the incident.

Political violence on a massive scale was reported between the two parties during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. The BJP won an unprecedented 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, bringing the TMC’s tally down to 23.

Last month, a school teacher was murdered along with this pregnant wife and minor son in Murshidabad district. The RSS and the BJP termed it a political killing, claiming that the deceased was an RSS worker. However, it was later revealed that he had nothing to do with either the Sangh or the BJP and was murdered over a money-related dispute.

In the recently-held byelections in the state, the TMC registered victories in all three Assembly constituencies which went to polls.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2021, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looking for a third consecutive, as well third overall term in office.