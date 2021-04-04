Guwahati: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Assam government has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all air travelers arriving in the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The order will come into effect from April 9. All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9th April”, a circular issued by the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam Government said today. Also Read - IPL 2021 Should be Postponed or Cancelled Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases And Second Wave, Fans Urge BCCI

Assam Government has fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID19 test at laboratories at Rs 500 and Rs 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test will be done at Rs 250. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Surge: State Cabinet to Meet at 3 PM Today to Review Rising Cases, Consider Additional Curbs

The latest circular from the Assam government comes a day after Mumbai recorded over 9,000 cases and 27 fatalities, the highest spike in its daily coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the fresh cases and deaths, the caseload and death toll in the financial capital rose to 4,41, 282 and 11,751 respectively. Also Read - First Baby Born in Spain With COVID-19 Antibodies After Mother Receives Vaccine

As per the Union health ministry, eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96 per cent of cases. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases. As of April 4, it is 115.4 days, the ministry said today.

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half (58.19%) of the total active caseload of the country. India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509 , according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning.

(With agency inputs)