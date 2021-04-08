Guwahati: At a time when a number of states across the country have imposed night curfew or lockdown as a preventive measure in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, Assam Health minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ruled out the possibility of night curfew or a lockdown in the poll-bound state. However, he urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms and added that there is no need to panic but all should remain alert. Also Read - Covid-19: Night Curfew Imposed in Noida From 10 PM to 5 AM Till April 17

"There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In the meantime, he made it mandatory for passengers coming from Mumbai and Karnataka via flight to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test here, even if they have got themselves tested.

“Passengers coming from Mumbai and Karnataka via flight will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 test here, even if they have got themselves tested,” Sarma added.

Passengers coming from Mumbai and Karnataka via flight will have to undergo mandatory #COVID19 test here, even if they have got themselves tested. There is no need of night curfew: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

However, he said that the state government aims to conduct at least 1 lakh COVID19 tests in the next 7 days so that Bihu can be celebrated and the state will also issue SOPs for Bihu celebration soon.

“We will celebrate Bihu in Assam this year. For this, we will try to do maximum testing and isolate people before Bihu celebration,” he added.

Assam on April 7 reported 195 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027. The state at present has 847 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,722 people have recovered from the disease, including 31 on Wednesday.