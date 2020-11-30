New Delhi: Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed officials to reduce the cost of the more reliable RT-PCR tests. “I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs,” Chief Kejriwal said on Monday. At present, people have to pay Rs 2,400 for the reliable RT-PCR test for novel corovirus at private labs. Also Read - Won't go to 'Open Jail' in Burari, Will Block All 5 Entry Points to Delhi: Farmers' Union to Centre