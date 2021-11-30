Panaji: As the threat from Omicron variant looms large, the Goa government on Tuesday night issued fresh guidelines for international passengers and made RT-PCR Test must on their arrival. In the guidelines, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said all passengers will have to follow COVID protocols strictly. He said that the people coming from 12 ‘at-risk countries’ will have to follow 14-day quarantine strictly.Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

"All international passengers coming here – whether at Goa Airport or Mormugao Port – will have to follow protocols strictly. They will have to strictly undergo COVID tests. People coming from 12 'at-risk countries' will have to follow 14-day quarantine strictly, Sawant said in the order.

He also added that the people from other nations will have to undergo 14-day self-isolation after tests.

The guidelines were issued soon after Chief Minister Sawant chaired a high-level meeting of officials along with health minister Vishwajit Rane in view of the rising global concerns over the latest variant.

Officials of the Goa health department, airport, and the Mormugao Port Trust also attended the meeting.

The chief minister added that the Union government is expected to decide a policy on chartered flights on Wednesday, which will bring clarity on the upcoming tourism season.

Full list of guidelines: