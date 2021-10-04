Thiruvananthapuram: Ravaged by the second wave of Covid-19, Kerala has decided to impose new mandatory quarantine measures for international travellers from Monday, based on the Union Health Ministry guidelines. Travellers from UK will have to undergo ten-day quarantine at home or destination address, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday. According to the new guidelines, passengers from South Africa, Brazil, and Europe will have to undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in Kerala.Also Read - How International Travel Certificate Will Benefit Fully Vaccinated Travellers From India Flying Abroad

The minister, in a statement, said that all international travellers irrespective of their vaccination status will have to take RT-PCR tests on reaching the airports in the state. Travelers from other countries will have to undergo self-monitoring for 14 days if they test negative in RT- PCR test. Samples of passengers from countries like Botswana, the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, European nations, of the Middle East, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe will be sent for virus mutation tests.

The Centre had ordered 10-day mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from the UK, after it had imposed such quarantine measure for Indian visitors. George also said that three RT- PCR tests are required for an international passenger to the state – One prior to 72 hours of the journey, the second on arrival at an airport in the state, and the third eight days after arriving in the state.

(Based on IANS inputs)