New Delhi: Ruchira Kamboj, who took over as India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, on Wednesday met Secretary General António Guterres and presented her credentials. Ruchira, who is the first Indian woman to hold the position, said it was an “honour” to be given the responsibility.Also Read - World's Most Populous Country: India To Surpass China By 2023, Says United Nations Report

“Today, have presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the United Nations

@antonioguterres as Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the @UN. A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position. To the girls out there,we all can make it!,” Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet.

Today,have presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the United Nations @antonioguterres as Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the @UN. A privilege to be the first Indian woman to be given the honour to hold this position To the girls out there,we all can make it! pic.twitter.com/i1D7Qof2tc — Ruchira Kamboj (@RuchiraKamboj) August 2, 2022

Who is Ruchira Kamboj – Key points