Removal Of Hanuman Temple Leads To Protest In Greater Noida

The makeshift temple and a Lord Hanuman idol vanished from the parking area without prior notification or warning.

Residents of Gaur City 14 Avenue protested after the removal of a Hanuman temple. | Photo: Twitter

Greater Noida: Tension gripped Greater Noida’s Gaur City 14 Avenue area on Saturday over the removal of a Lord Hanuman temple. Several people gathered at the society premises and raised slogans against the management. Protests erupted after the society’s maintenance department decided to remove a makeshift temple and a Lord Hanuman idol from the parking area. The residents raised slogans such as “Bring back Bajrangbali” and claimed that the maintenance department was “anti-Hindu”. It has come to light that the notice for the removal of the temple was issued by the builder. The makeshift temple and a Lord Hanuman idol vanished from the parking area without prior notification or warning. The builder had issued a notice to dismantle the temple, yet the statue remained untouched even after the notice was served, IndiaToday Reported.

What The Builder Said?

As per the builders, the Lord Hanuman idol was made from marble, making it vulnerable to damage if struck by a vehicle. Hence, the authorities opted to relocate it from the parking area.

However, this decision triggered discontent, leading to a gathering of furious residents on the road, causing a blockade.

Police Reached The Scene

Responding swiftly, the police reached the scene to manage the situation. Subsequently, the officials convinced the residents to disperse peacefully.

Hindu Temple Vandalised In Canada

Recently, a Hindu temple vandalised incident emerged from Canada where Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters, triggering outrage among the Indian community.

Officials stated that “pro-Khalistan” posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. Notably, the Mandir is one of the oldest temples in British Columbia. The posters called for Canada to investigate India’s “role” in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who led Khalistan Tiger Force and the Canadian faction of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in June of this year.

Notably, This was the fourth incident of temple vandalism in Canada during this year. In April, the Swaminarayan temple in Ontario was targeted. In February, the Ram Mandir in Mississauga, Canada, was subjected to an attack, and in January, a temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Indian government also expressed deep concern over escalating activities by Khalistan supporters in Canada. The Centre has clamped down on organisations and individuals trying to stoke separatist sentiment in different countries.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremist elements, Indian foreign Ministry Jaishankar had said.

Dismissing the perception of his government being lenient towards Khalistan supporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that Canada consistently treats threats of violence with the utmost seriousness.

