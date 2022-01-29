Dehradun: Rudraprayag is an assembly constituency that falls under the Garhwal region of the hill state of Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bharat Singh won the Rudraprayag legislative assembly constituency seat by defeating Laxmi Singh Rana from Indian National Congress with a margin of 14632 votes. During the 2017 Assembly polls, the Rudraprayag assembly constituency had a total of 98,657 electors and the total number of valid votes was 58,176. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tirath Singh Rawat won from Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 302669 votes by defeating Manish Khanduri from the Indian National Congress.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: Every Promise of BJP Was Jumla, Says Akhilesh Yadav
This year, the Rudraprayag Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).
Key candidates from Rudraprayag Assembly Constituency
- Pradeep Thapliyal from Congress
- Bharat Singh Chaudhary from BJP
- Pyaar Singh Negi from AAP
‘Bring BJP back to Power in Uttarakhand’
Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (January 28) held a door-to-door campaign and addressed poll meetings in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, appealing to people to bring the BJP back to power in the state to ensure good governance and completion of all big-ticket development projects started in the state. While virtually addressing women, scheduled caste people, and six assembly constituency workers in Rudraprayag, the Home Minister said, "When I came to Uttarakhand 5 years ago, I told the people of Devbhoomi that if we are given a government of full majority by the people of Veerbhoomi, then we have a promise that we will do the work which has not been done in 70 years in five years."
About Rudraprayag
Rudraprayag is the most important stop on the Char Dham Yatra. It is known as the last stoppage point before pilgrimage treks to Kedarnath
and Badrinath. Rudraprayag is dotted with temples that are significant from archeological as well as religious points of view. Internationally Known Shri Kedarnath Temple is at North, Madmaheshwar at east, Nagrasu at southern east, and Shrinagar at the extreme south. The holy Mandakini originated from Kedarnath is the main river of the district.
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Rudraprayag
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Bharat Singh
|BJP
|Winner
|29,333
|50.42%
|14,632
|Laxmi Singh Rana
|INC
|Runner Up
|14,701
|25.27%
|Pradeep Prasad Thapliyal
|IND
|3rd
|5,818
|10.00%
|Jagmohan Singh Rauthan
|IND
|4th
|3,342
|5.74%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|1,266
|2.18%
|Surjeet Lal
|BSP
|6th
|801
|1.38%
|Lalita Prasad
|CPI
|7th
|746
|1.28%
|Bhagwati Prasad
|IND
|8th
|711
|1.22%
|Jai Om Prakash
|IND
|9th
|642
|1.10%
|Jagdish Singh
|IND
|10th
|359
|0.62%
|Devendra Prasad
|UKKD
|11th
|237
|0.41%
|Anil Rawat
|IND
|12th
|220
|0.38%
BJP Won Thrice, Congress Once
Ever since the first Assembly Election held in Uttarakhand in the year 2002, BJP won the Rudraprayag assembly seat thrice and Congress has won it just once in the Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2012. The 2002 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections were the first Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) elections held in the state. And that year, the Indian National Congress emerged as the largest party with 36 seats in the 70-seat legislature whereas the BJP secured second place with 19 seats. Veteran Congress leader N. D. Tiwari was chosen as the new Chief Minister.
Results of Previous Years in Rudraprayag
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
