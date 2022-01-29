Dehradun: Rudraprayag is an assembly constituency that falls under the Garhwal region of the hill state of Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bharat Singh won the Rudraprayag legislative assembly constituency seat by defeating Laxmi Singh Rana from Indian National Congress with a margin of 14632 votes. During the 2017 Assembly polls, the Rudraprayag assembly constituency had a total of 98,657 electors and the total number of valid votes was 58,176. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tirath Singh Rawat won from Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 302669 votes by defeating Manish Khanduri from the Indian National Congress.Also Read - UP Elections 2022: Every Promise of BJP Was Jumla, Says Akhilesh Yadav

This year, the Rudraprayag Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Rudraprayag Assembly Constituency

Pradeep Thapliyal from Congress

Bharat Singh Chaudhary from BJP

Pyaar Singh Negi from AAP

Results of Previous Years in Rudraprayag Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Bharat Singh BJP Winner 29,333 50.42% 14,632 Laxmi Singh Rana INC Runner Up 14,701 25.27% 2012 Harak Singh Rawat INC Winner 15,469 30% 1,326 Matbar Singh Kandari BJP Runner Up 14,143 27% 2007 Matbar Singh Kandari BJP Winner 16,394 34% 7,020 Virendra Singh Butola INC Runner Up 9,374 19% 2002 Matbar Singh BJP Winner 15,031 38% 5,756 Gajendra Singh INC Runner Up 9,275 23%

