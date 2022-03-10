Rudraprayag Election Result LIVE: Rudraprayag is an assembly constituency that falls under the Garhwal region of the hill state of Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2017, BJP candidate Bharat Singh won the Rudraprayag legislative assembly constituency seat by defeating Congress’ Laxmi Singh Rana with a margin of 14632 votes. This year, the key candidates from the Rudraprayag constituency are — Congress’ Pradeep Thapliyal, BJP’s Bharat Singh Chaudhary, and AAP’s Pyaar Singh Negi. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. Counting of votes for the Rudraprayag Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM on March 10 (Thursday). While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are set to pour in around 8 am.Also Read - Roorkee Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

