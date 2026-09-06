Rudraprayag Rain Alert: Alaknanda, Mandakini rivers near warning level amid continuous rains in Uttarakhand

Due to the rains in Rudraprayag, water flow in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers has increased and is nearing the warning level.

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Rudraprayag Rain Alert: Alaknanda, Mandakini rivers near warning level amid continuous rains in Uttarakhand } Image: ANI

Rudraprayag Rain Alert: Incessant monsoon showers in Rudraprayag town and adjoining hilly areas of the district have swollen the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. Both rivers are flowing near warning levels, prompting authorities to issue an alert for people living in vulnerable areas. District administration has requested people living along the riverbanks to avoid going near rivers and other water channels amid adverse weather conditions.

The Rudraprayag district administration in Uttarakhand remains on high alert and several small and large glacial lakes located in the high-altitude areas of the district, including Kedarnath and Madhyamaheshwar, are being continuously monitored due to their sensitivity.

On Friday, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that since the 2013 disaster, both the state and central governments have focused heavily on strengthening disaster preparedness in the district.

“Since the 2013 disaster, both the state and central governments have focused heavily on this district. We receive timely alerts from the state, and the State Emergency Operation Centre actively monitors the Himalayan glaciers,” Mishra told ANI.

“Our goal is to prevent any inconvenience to the public, ensure timely warnings, and establish a robust mechanism that keeps us fully prepared to tackle disasters,” he added.

The administration has installed the necessary equipment to receive timely information about emergencies such as earthquakes, heavy snowfall, glacier bursts and floods.

Any disaster-related information received from the high Himalayan areas is immediately communicated to the district headquarters.

The administration has said that safety arrangements and surveillance in vulnerable areas are being continuously maintained to deal with any emergency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

The IMD has predicted heavy monsoon showers at isolated places in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

The weather department has also issued warnings for thunderstorms with lightning and very intense spells in some parts of the state.

(with ANI inputs)