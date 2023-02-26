Home

News

India

Rules Change From March 1, 2023: Know How These Changes Will Affect Your Monthly Expenses

Rules Change From March 1, 2023: Know How These Changes Will Affect Your Monthly Expenses

Like every month, in March too many rules related to your money can change and that may impact your monthly budget.

Representative image

New Rules From March 1: The month of February is about to end in just a few days. From March 1, several new rules will come into effect and that may affect your monthly budget. The month of March may see many important changes, which include social media, bank loans, LPG cylinders, bank holidays etc. At the same time, changes can also be seen in the train timetable. So let’s know which new rules are going to be implemented in March and how they may impact your monthly expenses.

Bank Loan Can Get Expensive

Reserve Bank of India has recently increased the repo rate. After this many banks have increased the MCLR rates. This will directly affect the loan and EMI. Loan interest rates may increase, and the burden of EMIs may bother the common man.

You may like to read

LPG and CNG Prices May Increase

LPG, CNG, and PNG gas prices are fixed at the beginning of every month. Although the price of LPG cylinders was not increased last time, this time it is expected that the price can be increased due to the festival.

Changes in train timetable

At the same time, due to the arrival of summer, the Indian Railways may go for some changes in the timetable. Its list can be released in March. If media reports are to be believed, the timetable of thousands of passenger trains and 5,000 goods trains can be changed from March 1.

Banks will remain closed for 12 days in March

Banks will remain closed for 12 days including Holi and Navratri in March. This also includes weekly bank holidays. Banks in India remain open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. While there is a holiday in banks on the second and fourth Saturdays. According to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2023, private and government banks will remain closed for 12 days.

Possible change in rules related to social media

Recently the Government of India has changed the IT rules. Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram will now have to follow the new rules of India. The new rule will apply to posts that incite religious sentiments. This new rule can be implemented in March. Users may also have to face fines for wrong posts.

Aarti At Kashi Vishwanath temple Will Get Costlier

Baba’s aarti has become expensive in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple. For Mangala Aarti, devotees will have to pay Rs 150 more than before. Earlier, 350 rupees had to be paid for aarti here, but now it will cost 500 rupees. Apart from this, Rs 120 more will have to be paid for the tickets for Saptarishi Aarti, Shringar Bhog Aarti and Madhyahna Bhog Aarti. Earlier its price was Rs 180 but now Rs 300 will have to be paid. This new rule will come into force from 1 March 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.