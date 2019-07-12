New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed several reform measures to promote rental housing in her budget speech. She said that the current rental laws are archaic as they do not address the relationship between the Lessor and the Lessee realistically and fairly.

Sitharaman had said that a model tenancy law will be finalized and circulated to the states.

The Draft Tenancy Model Act has been formulated to balance the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants through rental contracts.

It is neither a central bill nor an act of Parliament but a model/template for the states to adopt.

Key Features of The Draft Tenancy Model Act: