New Delhi: It seems like India is slowly catching up to the new running craze-”plogging” and now Delhi police is all set to join this trend. In a tweet, Delhi Police announced that it will organize a ‘Plog Run’ in Delhi near the Yamuna river bed at Geeta Colony on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The run will be flagged off by Lieutenant General of Delhi Anil Baijal.

@DelhiPolice is organising a Plog Run on 2nd October at Geeta Colony Turn near Vijay Ghat along with @unitedway_delhi. Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi will be the Chief Guest and flag off the Plog Run. #ShantiSewaNyay pic.twitter.com/8eZvLxITjQ — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) October 1, 2019

#Jog for a cause and what better cause than picking up litter on the way while you jog!

United Way #India #PloggingRun Delhi edition to be graced by Chief Guest @LtGovDelhi and Guest of Honour @CPDelhi tomorrow on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/mypFV6MCif — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 1, 2019

In case, you are wondering, ‘plogging’ simply means jogging and quickly stopping to pick up trash while you go. So, plogging as a concept brings together both fitness and cleanliness as participants pick up plastic and other waste from road while jogging. One of the first plogging events was held in 2016 and since then, the Swedish fitness trend has grown immensely in popularity.

Not just Delhi, Fit India Plog Run will also be organized in more than 1,500 locations across the country to mark the 150th birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on the 2nd of October. Municipal corporations of several areas such as Ghaziabad, Ambernath and others are also organizing plog runs.

Students, teachers and parents of all the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country will too do ‘plogging’ on October 2.

Last week, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged citizens for a ‘plogging run’ exercise on Mahatama Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, and also shared videos of him taking part in the plogging run.

We started #PloggingRun very early morning at 5.30 AM till 6.20 AM. I enjoyed the productive moment with these amazing young boys and girls! You can do #PloggingRun on 2nd Oct within your localities.

The #FitIndiaMovement must be a people's movement to make India FIT & CLEAN! pic.twitter.com/DsCkZpn7tF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 28, 2019

Please join #PloggingRun on 2nd Oct Gandhi Jayanti. We can collect any litter on the route while jogging. The trash collecting activity while jogging will make India more CLEAN & FIT. Let us make the #FitIndiaMovement launched by PM @narendramodi ji a people's movement. pic.twitter.com/ELjHWIM5dR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 24, 2019

The Fit India Plog Run is part of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29.