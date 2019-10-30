New Delhi: Keeping in mind the ‘Run for Unity’ event which will be organised in the national capital on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory on Wednesday.

Saying that approximately 15,000 participants will take part in the event, Delhi Police in a statement said it will cause traffic congestion at C-Hexagon and nearby areas in the city. Because of the traffic congestion, the C-Hexagon and nearby areas will be closed from 6:30 Am to 8:30 AM, it said.

Delhi Police asked the motorists to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate and surrounding roads and follow the route advisory for un-interruptive movements.

It also asked the motorist to follow the direction of the traffic police personnel deployed for traffic arrangement to avoid any type of inconvenience.

The traffic advisory from the Delhi Police comes as Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the commemorative ‘Run For Unity’ in Major Dhyanchand National Stadium at 7.10 AM in Delhi.

On that day, the Delhi Metro services will start running from 4 AM from all terminal stations in Delhi to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants. The development comes as PM Modi in his ‘Mann ki baat’ address this month had urged the youths of the country to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ in largest possible numbers.

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel was an Indian politician who served the country as the first Deputy Prime Minister. A lawyer by profession, Patel was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and also a founding member of the country who played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence.