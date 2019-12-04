New Delhi: While jointly inaugurating key development projects with the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the close relationship between two friendly nations and said one of the key aspects of close relations between the two countries is people-to-people contact. He also added that the Indian tourist figures in the Maldives have more than doubled as India has moved from 5th to 2nd position now.

While initiating the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives, PM Modi said the mechanism will further ease travel of Indian to the Maldives.

“RuPay Payment mechanism will further ease the travel of Indian to Maldives. I’m glad that this has been launched through Bank of Maldives. Today we dedicated LED street lighting to the people of Male. India is very happy to bring to them benefits of these environment-friendly lights,” he added.