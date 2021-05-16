New Delhi: Russia is all set to introduce its single-dose vaccine ‘Sputnik Lite’ against coronavirus in India soon, Russian ambassador to the country Nikolay Kudashev, said on Sunday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kudashev said that Russia expects to increase its production of Sputnik V in India to 850 million doses per year, along with introducing a single-dose version of the coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - 'One-Time Gesture': Airtel Offers Free Prepaid Plan Worth ₹270-crore to Low-income Customers | Complete Details

Currently, Sputnik V is available in India for the above 18 age group as part of the ongoing vaccination drive. Sputnik V, launched in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)'s Indian partner, has 91 per centoon efficacy in protecting against the viral disease.

Dr Reddy’s is expected to have discussions with the government and the drug regulator in June for an immediate launch in the country.

“Given the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign, this second delivery has become very timely. The efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world,” the Russian Ambassador to India tweeted, sharing a video clip of a consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad.

Sputnik V was approved for emergency use in India on April 12, 2021. Sputnik V has joined Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield to speed up the COVID-19 immunisation drive in the country.