New Delhi: Russia on Friday said it expects India's support at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) when the global body takes up a crucial resolution on the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said India has a deep understanding of the reasons that led to the current situation in Ukraine and Moscow is looking for continued support from New Delhi in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, news agency PTI reported.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday evening on a draft resolution on Russia's military operation in Ukraine as well as the escalating situation in the eastern European country.

"We highly appreciate India's deep understanding of the current situation as well as the reasons that led to it. We expect India to support Russia at the UN Security Council," Babushkin told PTI.

The draft resolution is set to condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s military operation in Ukraine that has triggered strong outrage among the Western powers.

Appreciating India’s position, the Russian diplomat also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments three days back in Paris that the situation in Ukraine has its roots in the post-Soviet politics and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“India’s position has been very balanced and independent. We appreciate it and we continue to expect India’s support in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries,” Babushkin said.

Meanwhile, the heads of missions of European countries in India expressed solidarity with their Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, strongly condemning Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified” military attack on Ukraine.