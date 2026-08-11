Russia-India rail link: Moscow’s major plan to connect trade between two countries via Pakistan amid Hormuz crisis, Putin likely to…

The proposed route would pass through Pakistan and Afghanistan. Overland trade between India and Pakistan has remained suspended for years.

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Russian President Vladamir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development, the discussions have started on a new land route to facilitate and secure the trade between Russia and India. According to the reports, the proposed rail route would begin in Russia and pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan before reaching the Indian Ocean. It is important to note that the news comes at a time when the dependence on maritime routes for global trade and the risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz are being widely discussed.

Currently, most large-scale goods transported between Russia and India move by sea. Therefore, disruptions to maritime routes, rising shipping costs or a crisis involving a strategic waterway could make a rail network an additional option. If the proposal moves forward, India could gain an alternative transportation network, alongside maritime routes, for trade with Russia and the wider Eurasian region.

Here are some of the key details:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said that every possible route to reach India should be explored.

The risks associated with the Bosphorus and Strait of Hormuz and stressed the need to look for alternative routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial hub for global energy security.

Any tension or disruption in West Asia can affect India’s imports of oil and LNG.

A land-based rail route could reduce dependence on vulnerable sea routes and provide relief from soaring shipping costs.

Trade between India and Russia has reached record levels.

A land-based rail route could significantly reduce the time and cost involved in India’s merchandise exports to Russia

During disruptions to maritime routes, imports of crude oil and fertilisers from Russia could remain more secure for India.

India is already working to connect with Central Asia through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Iran’s Chabahar Port.

This proposal would be in line with India’s broader Eurasian strategy.

3 Major Challenges for India

The proposed route would pass through Pakistan and Afghanistan. Overland trade between India and Pakistan has remained suspended for years. Securing transit rights from Pakistan for Indian goods would be the biggest diplomatic hurdle.

The infrastructure and security situation in Afghanistan also raises questions about the smooth operation of the entire corridor. Different rail gauges, customs policies and the need to build infrastructure worth billions of dollars across multiple countries would make the project a highly complex undertaking.

What Is the Situation Right Now?

For now, this is only a proposal from Russia, and no final plan has been announced. Before any decision is taken, political consensus, security guarantees and economic feasibility will have to be assessed.

For India, the proposal has the potential to open up new options in global trade, but regional challenges remain the biggest obstacles to its implementation.