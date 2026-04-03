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Big Boost for India! Russia offers more oil and gas supply amid global energy crisis - What it means for prices and imports

Big Boost for India! Russia offers more oil and gas supply amid global energy crisis – What it means for prices and imports

India and Russia deepen energy ties as Moscow signals readiness to expand crude and gas exports, offering New Delhi a reliable option amid volatile global markets and rising fuel demand.

Russia Oil Supply

Russia has proposed to India to increase the supply of crude oil and natural gas amid bilateral meetings held in New Delhi on Thursday. PM Modi met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov as well as other top officials in the energy-rich country.

Russia Wants Closer Ties With India on Energy, Trade and Fertilisers

In a joint statement following the bilateral meetings between the two countries, Russia and India discussed enhancing ties in several key areas, including energy and trade. Both sides looked to establish new opportunities in oil and gas cooperation, with Russia keen to supply India with more crude oil to meet their growing energy requirements.

Russia said their companies were prepared to increase supplies of crude oil and LNG to India over the long term.

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Moscow Increasing Ties With Asian Countries Amid Conflict

Russia wants to deepen trade ties with India as the war waged by Western powers continues. Moscow has increased cooperation with China and several other Asian countries since they started a conflict in Ukraine. India purchased discounted crude oil from Russia in recent years and the talks between PM Modi and Russia’s Deputy PM could lead to India importing more Russian oil.

Russia’s offer to sell more oil to India comes as oil supply has taken a hit from the conflict in West Asia. Attacks in the region as well as the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted oil shipments to countries all over the world.

Russia and India Boost Cooperation In Energy Sector

India imports much of its energy needs from abroad and has been forced to look elsewhere after suppliers in West Asia could not provide adequate oil. Indian media reported that Russia may provide about 25 percent of India’s total oil imports by July.

Oil prices have surged as a result of increased demand and supply issues across the globe. Russia also discussed boosting supplies of fertilisers to India. Moscow exported more than $1 billion worth of fertilisers to India in 2021, which is triple the amount they sent in 2017.

Russia and India discussed cooperation in “critical minerals, fertilisers, mobility transformation, and infrastructure development”, according to another statement.

Importance of Russia’s Offer

India will benefit from diversified energy sources should Russia increase its oil supply to the country. Not only will it provide more oil should nations in West Asia fail to supply India with crude, but it will also likely be cheaper. India is one of the largest consumers of oil per year and having a steady supply is vital to the country’s economy.

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