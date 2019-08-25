New Delhi: After a successful launch of Chadrayaan-2, which has already entered the lunar orbit, India is now focussed on its ambitious human space mission, Gaganyaan.

According to the Russian state-run corporation Roscosmos, India and Russia are expected to negotiate the contracts for the human space capsule that would carry Indian cosmonauts to space.

The contracts will include the supply of crew seats, windows, and spacesuits for India’s Gaganyaan project.

A top-level meeting between both the countries is likely to be held during the Eastern Economic Forum, to be held from September 4 to 6 in Russia’s Vladivostok.

In a statement, after a meeting between Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Moscow on August 21, the State Corporation for Space Activities said that they will also discuss on cooperation in the sphere of piloted space flights, satellite navigation, and engine technology.

According to Roscosmos, Rogozin and Doval took a favorable view of the work according to the contract between Glavkosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to select and train four Indian cosmonauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

India’s first human space mission Gaganyaan is set for launch in 2022.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said that the government has formed a National Advisory Council comprising top Indian honchos from the space industry, former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister K VijayRaghvan, Defence Research Development Organisation Chairman G Sateesh Reddy.