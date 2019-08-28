New Delhi: Russia will train four Indian astronauts out of the 12 for Gaganyaan – India’s maiden human space mission.

After training in Russia, the astronauts will be prepared for the space mission back in India in the remaining months.

According to Roscosmos, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took a favourable view of the work according to the contract between Glavkosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to select and train four Indian cosmonauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.

The Indian astronauts will go under intense training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in the Star City of Moscow Oblast to prepare for the space mission.

A top-level meeting between both the countries is likely to be held during the Eastern Economic Forum, to be held from September 4 to 6 in Russia’s Vladivostok.

In a statement, after a meeting between Rogozin and Doval in Moscow on August 21, the State Corporation for Space Activities said that they will also discuss on cooperation in the sphere of piloted space flights, satellite navigation, and engine technology.

India’s first human space mission Gaganyaan is set for launch in 2022.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said that the government has formed a National Advisory Council comprising top Indian honchos from the space industry, former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister K VijayRaghvan, Defence Research Development Organisation Chairman G Sateesh Reddy.